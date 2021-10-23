Brokers Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

AWI stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,718,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

