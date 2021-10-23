Bryn Mawr Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of BMTC opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $992.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.