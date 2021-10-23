BSCPAD One Day Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $109.42 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00105587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.91 or 0.99793824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.04 or 0.06522819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021825 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

