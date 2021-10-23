Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Sells $35,200.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,686. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

