Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Cap Reaches $6.35 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $712,304.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.74 or 0.99766331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.43 or 0.06612629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars.

