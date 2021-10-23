California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 37,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $80.27 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

