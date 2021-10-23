California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,064 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.63 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

