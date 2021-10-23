Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Northland Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

