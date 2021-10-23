Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 11,556 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

