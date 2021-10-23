Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

