Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 12,184 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.