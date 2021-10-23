Canaccord Genuity Boosts InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Price Target to C$3.00

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IPOOF opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 70.19%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

