Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$3.91. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 97,062 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$687.83 million and a PE ratio of 194.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.80%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

