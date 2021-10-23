Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$70.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.68.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

