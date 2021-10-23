Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE CNI opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $19,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

