Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 69,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,799 shares.The stock last traded at $131.79 and had previously closed at $130.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,796,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

