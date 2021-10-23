Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

