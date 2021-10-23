Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cano Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CANO. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $59,118,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

