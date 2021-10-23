Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 212,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,506. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $493.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

