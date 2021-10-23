Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

