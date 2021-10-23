Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

