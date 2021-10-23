Capula Management Ltd Makes New $212,000 Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

