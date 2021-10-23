Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.