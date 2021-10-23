Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCEL opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.96 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

