Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RingCentral by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

RNG stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,268,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

