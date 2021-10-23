Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

