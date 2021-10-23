Cardano Price Reaches $2.15 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $70.75 billion and $2.75 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003528 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00453480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014972 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00034896 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,527,669 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

