Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Carriage Services worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

