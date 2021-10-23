Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8,699.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 355,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.