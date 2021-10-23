Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 76.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average of $312.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.56.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

