Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $165.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

