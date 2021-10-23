Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,104 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

