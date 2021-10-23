Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 57,702 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,702 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMK stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

