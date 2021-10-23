Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 67,330 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,330 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $244,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $611.96 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

