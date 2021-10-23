Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 93.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,570 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,601,000 after buying an additional 115,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

