CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.24

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.24 and last traded at $103.24, with a volume of 1551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.20.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

