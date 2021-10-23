CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.24

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.24 and last traded at $103.24, with a volume of 1551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.20.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
