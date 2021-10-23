CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CD Projekt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $11.61 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

