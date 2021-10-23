Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.53. Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.06.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.48. 906,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,073. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

