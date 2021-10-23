Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $665,589.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $106.63 million and approximately $665,589.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00049931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00204547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 105,825,733 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

