Celo Reaches One Day Volume of $54.41 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Celo has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $54.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00010616 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.90 or 1.00204150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.08 or 0.06519319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021787 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

