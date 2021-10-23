CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

CX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 5,908,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

