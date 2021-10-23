CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.
CX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
CX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 5,908,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.