Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $760,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $18,268,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

