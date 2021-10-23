Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.34 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.