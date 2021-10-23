Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 13,772 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 88.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 778.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $372,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.