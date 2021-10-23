Certified Advisory Corp Has $223,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $41,273,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $47.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

