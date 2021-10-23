Certified Advisory Corp Has $287,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $47.63 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.