Certified Advisory Corp Has $413,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.