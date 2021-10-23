CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29. 85 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

