CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 63,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 134,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$362.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

