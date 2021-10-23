Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 801 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $356.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,749. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $357.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.03 and its 200-day moving average is $345.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.